Financial advisers must be increasingly nimble, agile, and flexible in the current volatile economic and geopolitical environment, according to Asia Group partner and chair Arthur Sinodinos.

Speaking at the Hannemann and Brown Wealth Symposium this week, Sinodinos – who is a former Assistant Treasurer and was Minister for Financial Services during the Future of Financial Advice (FOFA) amendments debate – urged advisers to prepare for ongoing disruption and look for potential investment opportunities arising from structural change.

“Disruption is the new constant,” he said.

“We’re facing a conundrum around how long inflation will last and the latest talk is of a rate increase on Melbourne Cup day.”

Sinodinos noted that government intervention in US industry policy has significantly influenced and boosted investments in semiconductor manufacturing, research, and development.