PGIM Real Estate has launched a research and innovation lab, RealAssetX, to develop new real assets technologies through university partnerships.

The lab will work in the fields of sustainable tech, artificial intelligence (AI) and deep tech to facilitate the works of owners, operators and managers of real assets.

In Asia Pacific, it has partnered with the University of New South Wales to research deep tech and sustainability and with the National University of Singapore to explore research data and AI for predictive analytics.

These efforts were combined with PGIM Real Estate’s third-party data and strategic partnerships with venture capital firms to boost tech capability in the real assets industry.

PGIM Real Estate is a part of PGIM, a global asset management business of Prudential Financial.