Hostplus group executive of member experience Paul Watson has announced his decision to step down from his role in late November.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Watson said the decision was not made lightly. He expressed his appreciation for the 12.5 years he spent working at Hostplus, a period during which he collaborated with “passionate, dedicated, and inspiring colleagues”.

Watson said he plans to take some time off and will explore new opportunities that he believes are aligned with his interests, passions, and aspirations.