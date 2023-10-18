Members of the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) have elected three new directors to the association’s board, in the first elections since the former Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) merged earlier this year.

The inaugural board of the FAAA entity included directors from both predecessor organisations.

Three outgoing directors – Kearsten James, Julian Place and Julie Matheson – will be replaced by Felicity Cooper, director of Cooper Wealth, an own-AFSL advice firm based on the Gold Coast; Sheila Gutierrez-Cabacungan, principle financial planner and owner of own-AFSL firm Wealth Forum, based in the west of Sydney; and Deborah Kent, co-founder of Integra Financial Services, also based in Sydney’s west.

Three-year terms for each start next month after the association’s annual general meeting.