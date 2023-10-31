Callum JonesCallum JonesOctober 31, 2023 | 1.18pm
The latest survey by a profit-to-member super fund Rest has revealed that financial stress and cost-of-living pressures are taking a toll on the mental health and outlook of its young members. 

Key findings include: 

  • 73 per cent of young members facing financial stress report negative impacts on their mental health. 
  • 51 per cent are already worried about having enough super for retirement, despite being decades away.
  • 70 per cent are concerned about rising living costs. 
  • 55 per cent struggle to achieve their desired financial goals. 
  • 50 per cent often feel stressed about meeting day-to-day financial needs. 

