The latest survey by a profit-to-member super fund Rest has revealed that financial stress and cost-of-living pressures are taking a toll on the mental health and outlook of its young members.

Key findings include:

73 per cent of young members facing financial stress report negative impacts on their mental health.

51 per cent are already worried about having enough super for retirement, despite being decades away.

70 per cent are concerned about rising living costs.

55 per cent struggle to achieve their desired financial goals.