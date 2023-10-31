The latest survey by a profit-to-member super fund Rest has revealed that financial stress and cost-of-living pressures are taking a toll on the mental health and outlook of its young members.
Key findings include:
- 73 per cent of young members facing financial stress report negative impacts on their mental health.
- 51 per cent are already worried about having enough super for retirement, despite being decades away.
- 70 per cent are concerned about rising living costs.
- 55 per cent struggle to achieve their desired financial goals.
- 50 per cent often feel stressed about meeting day-to-day financial needs.