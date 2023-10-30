The Financial Advice Association has named Andrew Dickinson as the winner of the Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award for semester two of 2023.

Dickinson is a financial adviser and partner at Strategic Wealth and is based in Melbourne. He has almost seven years of experience in financial planning.

Named in honour of the late “First Lady of Financial Planning”, the Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award goes to the highest performing student in the CFP Certification Unit (CFP C) in each semester. They also must have shown demonstrable dedication to providing high-quality financial advice.