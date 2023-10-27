CFA Institute has announced that of 16,035 candidates worldwide who sat for the Level III Program exam in August 2023, 47 per cent passed.

The global association of investment professionals said successful candidates are now eligible to become holders of the CFA charter, provided they pass all three examination levels, are a regular member of CFA Institute, and meet the work experience requirement.

Beginning in May 2024, candidates registering for their Level III CFA Program exam will be able to select from three specialist pathways: Portfolio Management (the traditional version of CFA Level III), Private Markets, and Private Wealth.

The first specialist pathway CFA Program Level III exams will take place in February 2025.