Life insurance company ClearView Wealth has partnered with cancer support and education provider Osara Health to give claimants access to a digital health care program to help improve their health and well-being.

Utilising Osara Health’s Cancer Coach program, ClearView customers who have been diagnosed with cancer will have access to professional health coaches, educational resources, and practical strategies to support them on their cancer journey.

The Cancer Coach program, developed by clinicians and validated by experts, uses expertise, empathy, and technology to provide holistic, confidential, and flexible care.

The program includes access to an app that allows users to track their symptoms and manage their mental health, nutrition, and exercise.

Osara CEO and co-founder Dr Raghav Murali-Ganesh said in a media release on Monday that the program had been successful at improving the quality of life for many patients.

Citing internal research, he added that half of participants reported an improvement in their physical health with nearly a third reported feeling less pain.

Over 73 per cent of them also said they were more likely to return to work and their previous daily activities.