Colonial First State (CFS) has partnered with Atchison, Drummond, and Russell Investments to expand the investment choice on CFS Edge with 25 new managed accounts.

Additionally, CFS has launched a nesting capability of separately managed accounts on CFS Edge.

CFS group executive of distribution Bryce Quirk said in a media release on Wednesday that nesting simplifies and streamlines portfolio management, and promotes diversification and transparency of underlying holdings. It also enables the inclusion of multiple SMAs into a single portfolio management solution.