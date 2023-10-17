Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesOctober 18, 2023 | 8.51am
Save Article

Colonial First State (CFS) has partnered with Atchison, Drummond, and Russell Investments to expand the investment choice on CFS Edge with 25 new managed accounts.

Additionally, CFS has launched a nesting capability of separately managed accounts on CFS Edge.

CFS group executive of distribution Bryce Quirk said in a media release on Wednesday that nesting simplifies and streamlines portfolio management, and promotes diversification and transparency of underlying holdings. It also enables the inclusion of multiple SMAs into a single portfolio management solution.

, , , ,
Join the discussion