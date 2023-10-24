Investment company Capital Group has appointed Benno Klingenberg-Timm as head of institutional for Asia and Europe Client Group (EACG).

Based in Singapore, Klingenberg-Timm will be responsible for expanding the company’s institutional business, working with the local institutional client teams to deliver investment services aligned to client needs, and developing and maintaining relationships with institutional clients in Asia and Europe.

Klingenberg-Timm was most recently head of institutional for Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management. He previously held several senior roles at the firm, including head of global sovereign markets, APAC, and managing director for Middle East sovereign clients.