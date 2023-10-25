ETF manager Betashares has launched Betashares Direct, a platform with zero brokerage fees for self-directed retail investors looking to invest in any ETF on the ASX.

It offers automation options through ‘AutoPilot’, facilitating recurring investments, diversified portfolios, and custom ETF portfolios.

The platform also provides streamlined performance and tax reporting, and users can access investing insights and educational materials.

Its technology has been developed in-house, and there are plans to gradually add more features, including for financial advisers.

The launch coincides with Betashare’s recent acquisition of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s superannuation business.