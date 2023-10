ETF manager Betashares has launched a currency hedged version of its FTSE 100 ETF on the ASX.

Betashares FTSE 100 Currency Hedged ETF (H100) aims to track the performance of the AUD currency hedged FTSE 100 index (before fees and expenses).

H100’s top holdings currently include Shell, HSBC, AstraZeneca, Diageo, Johnnie Walker, and Guinness.

The FTSE 100 Index is the leading UK sharemarket benchmark tracking the 100 largest companies by market capitalisation listed on the London Stock Exchange.