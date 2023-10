The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) on Wednesday Leeanne Turner as interim CEO of the association. Gary Dransfield has also been reappointed chair.

Turner is a former CEO of Spirit Super, AvSuper and MTAA Super, as well as an ASFA director and member of the Superannuation Complaints Tribunal Advisory Council.

The appointments follow the resignation of longstanding ASFA CEO Martin Fahy in May.