Ares Management Corporation has appointed Will Farrant as a partner in the Ares Credit Group.

Based in Sydney, Farrant will lead alternative credit investing in Australia and New Zealand, with responsibilities across the Asia Pacific region. He will also be responsible for strategically advancing Ares’ global alternative credit strategy in the region.

Farrant is an experienced executive in global banking and financial services. He joins Ares after 18 years at Credit Suisse, where he was most recently a managing director and the head of APAC securitised products.

He will be joined by incoming principal Ruby Lau, who previously worked as a director at Credit Suisse, where she reported to Farrant in the asset finance team.