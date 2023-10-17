Allianz Retire+’s retirement income solution, Allianz Guaranteed Income for Life (AGILE), will be added to HUB24 in Q4 of this year.

This decision was made in response to the government’s urge for the financial services industry to meet the increasing demand for more innovative retirement income and longevity solutions.

AGILE, which has received positive ratings from Lonsec Research and Zenith Investment Partners,å is designed to anchor a client’s retirement portfolio while allowing flexible asset allocation and income management. It grants advisers control over asset allocation and precise income modelling for clients.