Aged care advice provider Aged Care Steps has launched its 2023 Aged Care Adviser of the Year Awards to recognise advisers working in an increasingly important advice area.

Advisers can nominate themselves or another adviser in two categories:

Aged Care Adviser of the Year

Aged Care Advice Program of the Year

The first category recognises an individual adviser who is deemed to have demonstrated outstanding professional commitment in providing aged care advice to older Australians and their families.

The second recognises an Australian adviser or business working in financial services that has actively advocated the promotion of aged care advice amongst their client base, referral networks, peers or local community.

Applications for the awards close on Monday 6 November at 6.00 pm Sydney daylight savings time.