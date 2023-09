Industry super fund UniSuper is now investing in Asia ex-Japan equities through Man GLG, the discretionary fund management unit of publicly-traded hedge fund Man Group.

Man GLG’s investment team is led by head of Asia (ex-Japan) equities Andrew Swan.

Man GLG was founded in 1995 and became part of Man Group in 2010. It is active across alternative and long-only strategies, equity, and credit. The unit’s funds under management were US$26.3 billion ($40.7 billion) as of 30 June 2023.