Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesSeptember 7, 2023 | 12.54pm
Save Article

Ten major forestry companies – responsible for overseeing nearly 9 million hectares (22 million acres) of forests across 27 countries – have united as the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and deforestation. 

The companies include Dasos Capital, F&W Forestry, Gresham House, Marubeni, Mitsui & Co., Ltd (Mitsui), New Forests, Oji Holdings Corporation, Rayonier, Stora Enso, and UPM. 

The ISFC will undertake activities during New York Climate Week and at COP28 in Dubai.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the discussion