Ten major forestry companies – responsible for overseeing nearly 9 million hectares (22 million acres) of forests across 27 countries – have united as the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and deforestation.

The companies include Dasos Capital, F&W Forestry, Gresham House, Marubeni, Mitsui & Co., Ltd (Mitsui), New Forests, Oji Holdings Corporation, Rayonier, Stora Enso, and UPM.

The ISFC will undertake activities during New York Climate Week and at COP28 in Dubai.