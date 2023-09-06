Life insurer TAL has launched the Risk Academy Client Care Series, designed to provide advisers with tools to support their clients’ mental health and well-being.

The series begins on 13 September, in the lead-up to Mental Health Awareness Month in October. The courses will count towards advisers’ CPD requirements.

The series will feature two webinars delivered jointly by TAL head of mental health Glenn Baird and mental health coordinator Vaish Harishanker. They have been designed to help advisers identify and support vulnerable or at-risk clients and understand the options for improving their access to support.

The first webinar, titled ‘Mental Well-being: Supporting At-Risk Clients’, explores recognising signs of heightened self-harm risk and guiding vulnerable clients to appropriate support services. The second one, ‘Identifying and Engaging with Vulnerable Clients’, will provide attendees with a person-centred approach to identifying and communicating effectively with vulnerable client groups.

A recent survey of Australian financial advisors by TAL revealed that 68 per cent of individuals believe training on supporting clients during emotional times would enhance their service during claims processing.