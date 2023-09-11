SuperConcepts has appointed Craig Stone as general manager of quality and technical services.

He is responsible for overseeing and managing the delivery of SMSF technical services to internal and external stakeholders, including trustees, advisers, and accountants. He will be based in Adelaide and work closely with the company’s management team, including managing director Matthew Rowe.

Stone has more than 25 years of experience in the accounting, tax, superannuation, and SMSF industries. Before joining SuperConcepts, he served in senior positions at several accounting firms, including Hood Sweeney.