Superannuation funds saw modest returns in August, with the median balanced option experiencing a slight decline of -0.1 per cent, according to SuperRatings.

Ongoing uncertainties in central bank interest rates and inflation trajectories influenced this.

Diversified portfolios helped offset slight decreases in Australian and global stocks, with median growth options experiencing an estimated -0.3 per cent decline in August. Meanwhile, median capital stable options saw a modest 0.1 per cent positive return.

Pension returns followed a similar pattern, with median balanced pension options experiencing an estimated -0.1 per cent decline in August, median growth pension options seeing an estimated -0.2 per cent decrease, and median capital stable pension options recording a 0.1 per cent gain.

Despite the mild challenges, the gains experienced in July have helped maintain a positive overall performance for the new fiscal year.