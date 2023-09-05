National dealer group Spark Financial has partnered with platform Oko Advisers and client software Voyant to help its financial advisers offer sustainable investment options and enhance their ability to manage practice finances effectively.

Oko Adviser is a sustainability investing platform which allows advisers to work with clients on existing or proposed investment solutions, while Voyant offers financial planning and wealth management software.

The partnership with Oko helps Spark Financial fulfill the sustainability pillar of its recent shift to a profit-for-purpose model.