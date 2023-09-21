MLC Life Insurance has launched a campaign called “It’s not a miscount” to promote its new business pricing, including discounts that are available to retail customers through their adviser.

The discounts include:

Multi-Cover Discount: A 10 per cent discount on eligible lump sum covers for customers who bundle with Income Protection.

Vivo Incentive: A 7.5 per cent discount on premiums for customers within certain BMI range.

Income Protection Large Case Discount: Between 7per cent and 10per cent in tiered discounts for clients with greater amounts of Income Protection cover.

Lump Sum Large Case Discount: Between 5per cent and 40per cent tiered discounts for clients with greater amounts of lump sum cover.

The new pricing is part of MLC Life’s focus on regularly reviewing and improving its products.

The life insurance company is also waiving policy fees for new customers.