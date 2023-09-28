Industry super funds Mine Super and TWUSUPER have signed successor fund transfer deed as part of their merger discussions.

This follows the signing of a heads of agreement in April and the announcement last year.

Mine Super and TWUSUPER confirmed in a media release on Thursday that there has been no change to the projected completion of the merger in early 2024.

The combined fund will manage nearly $20 billion on behalf of 150,000 members. It will be co-chaired by Mine Super chair Christina Langby and TWUSUPER chair Nick Sherry. Current Mine Super CEO Vasyl Nair will serve as CEO of the combined fund. TWUSUPER CEO Frank Sandy will work alongside Vasyl during the transitional period, which will be part of the final stage of the merger.