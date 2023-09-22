Maple-Brown Abbott has been chosen by the Future Fund to execute a new Australian active small caps mandate as they selectively pursue alpha-seeking strategies in their $65 billion listed equities program.

The Future Fund had announced it would appoint external mandates after previously primarily pursuing passive strategies.

Maple-Brown Abbott is a domestic, privately-owned boutique fund manager with around 60 staff in Sydney and approximately $9 billion in assets under management as of 31 August 2023.

It was founded in 1984 by Robert Maple-Brown and Chris Abbott.