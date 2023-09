Fintech start-up iFactFind and global financial planning technology company Voyant have integrated their tech services to facilitate client data transfer, enhance connectivity, and drive business efficiencies.

The integration eliminates the need for manual re-entering of data, minimising administrative tasks and reducing the risk of errors.

Voyant’s financial planning tool, AdviserGo, is iFactFind’s fifth integration, alongside Xplan, Worksorted, and Fin365 solutions.