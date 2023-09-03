Hostplus and Maritime Super have completed their merger after signing a successor fund transfer in December 2022.

The merger aims to provide increased scale, greater efficiency, and enhanced value to the members, employers, and stakeholders of both funds.

It brings approximately 23,000 Maritime Super member accounts, with over $6 billion in funds, into Hostplus, which now manages more than $100 billion in funds and serves 1.7 million members.

Hostplus’ growth has consistently out-performed industry averages, according to recent APRA data. It grew 16.2 per cent in FY22, while total superannuation assets grew by 7.6 per cent during the same period.

Maritime Super has provided financial security to members in the maritime industry for over 50 years.