Franklin Templeton has appointed Thakshi Wijesundara as senior institutional business director.

Wijesundara has 10 years of experience in business development and consultant relations. She was most recently Northern Trust’s head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to Northern Trust, she held senior and institutional investment positions at Dimensional Fund Advisors, BlackRock, and IFM Investors.

Wijesundara will be based in Melbourne.