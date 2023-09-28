The Fund Executives Association (FEAL) has appointed NGS Super CEO Natalie Previtera to its board of directors, replacing Jo Townsend, who is retiring.

Previtera was appointed NGS Super CEO in June 2023, after previously serving as acting CEO since August 2022. Prior to that, she was chief risk and governance officer. She has experience in corporate governance, legal, risk management, and government affairs. Prior to joining NGS Super in 2019, she worked as senior manager of trustee governance at AMP.

Previtera will be joining existing directors on the FEAL board: