Life insurance company ClearView Wealth has appointed Sharon Leong as chief of staff.

Reporting to managing director Nadine Gooderick, Leong will oversee the execution of ClearView’s strategy and business plan. She will also provide business management and advisory support to the executive leadership team.

Leong has over 20 years of financial services experience in Australia and the UK, and was most recently an executive business manager at BOQ. She has also held several senior positions at Westpac, including strategy and business manager to the general manager of platforms and investments at Westpac subsidiary BT Financial Group.

As of 30 June 2023, ClearView had $305.9 million in in-force life insurance premiums. In FY23, it reported a 41 per cent increase in underlying net profit after tax of $36.5 million and a 25 per cent increase in new business to $25.2 million.