Colonial First State has announced the “next generation” of managed accounts to its new Edge platform, the CFS Edge Accelerate Series, which will be available later this year.

The CFS Edge Accelerate Series aims to further drive down the cost of investing and advising clients, by using highly rated and frequently used investment options at a significant discount, coupled with the ability to reduce the percentage-based administration fee on Edge to zero when the managed account comprises the Accelerate funds.

Through the Accelerate Series, advisers will be able to combine domestic and international equities and over 550 funds in a single account, on a single platform.