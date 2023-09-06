The $85 billion industry fund Cbus has made several executive appointments across its investment, strategy, transformation, and operations divisions.

Alexandra Campbell – who has been led the Cbus’ infrastructure and private market teams after joining the fund three years ago – has been promoted to deputy chief investment officer and head of private markets.

Alexandra West will fill the role of chief strategy officer, responsible for enterprise strategy and performance; enterprise positioning; and enterprise advocacy and public affairs.

Natalie Hannemann has been appointed as chief transformation officer and will focus on operational excellence to service members and drive efficiency across the business.

Nancy Day is now the chief operating officer and will have responsibility for all the support and enabling operating aspects of Cbus.

Justine Hartman has also been appointed as chief people officer.