The Council of Australian Life Insurers has launched a program called the ‘ReCALIbrate: A Chance For Women to Reshape Life Insurance’ to help get more women into risk advice.

It will provide $2,000 grants to five mid-career female financial risk advisers to attend the FAAA Congress between 20 and 22 November in Adelaide.

Each ReCALIbrate recipient will be paired with a senior female life insurance industry leader and have the opportunity to have two meetings with them. The purpose of these meetings will be to provide a forum for mentorship, learning, support, and advice.

CALI believes it is important to play a part to foster the next generation of female financial risk advisers to ensure a strong pipeline of talent and leadership while also addressing the decreasing number of financial advisers in Australia.