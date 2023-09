Industry super fund AustralianSuper has invested $2.5 billion in Vantage Data Centers EMEA through a partnership with digital infrastructure firm DigitalBridge Group, making them key shareholders in the company.

The investment will support Vantage EMEA’s growth plans and allow it to expand and improve its data centres in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (known as EMEA).

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.