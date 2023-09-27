Wholesale trading platform AUSIEX has partnered with online trading and investment specialist Saxo Australia to provide an integrated international trading solution for advisers.

The solution will allow advisers to directly trade and own international equities and ETFs in different markets and currencies around the world.

AUSIEX supports more than 475,000 investors, more than 4500 advisers from more than 850 advice firms, and four of Australia’s top 10 wealth platforms. It trades Australian equities on the ASX and Cboe exchanges and is the leading broker of ETFs for advisers and intermediaries in Australia.

Saxo Australia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saxo Bank, an international investment firm and has operated in Australia since 2012.