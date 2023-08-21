Zenith Investment Partners chief executive David Wright will step down from his role at the end of year and transition to the role of investment director.

Jason Huddy, currently chief operating officer, will be the next CEO.

Wright will also remain on the local board and executive team.

Huddy, who joined Zenith as COO in 2019, has over 30 years of experience in wealth and funds management.

He has previously worked for National Mutual (AXA), Macquarie, NAB Capital Markets, and NAB Asset Management. He was also an executive director of a Melbourne-based boutique funds manager.