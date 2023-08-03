Viridian Financial Group has acquired mortgage broker Smartmove Professional Mortgage Advisors.

Total number of clients for the group will double to 16,000 while the mortgage broking team will increase six-fold – from six to 36.

The move aims to make it easier for clients to access a broader range of financial services, including holistic financial advice and mortgage broking.

Smartmove is led by CEO Darren Little and has a team of 80, including 30 experienced mortgage brokers, and international back-office operations.

Viridian has over 100 financial advisers where all staff are actively promoted into participating in the long-term vision through direct ownership in the company.

The heads of agreement between the two firms was officially signed on 20 July 2023, and the completion is on track to be finalised this calendar year.