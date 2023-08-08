Online searches relating to superannuation have doubled over the last four years, according to data from Australian Retirement Trust.

Specifically, the data shows there have been nearly twice as many Google searches for “superannuation Australia” this year compared to the same time in 2019.

Additionally, “super Australia” was searched over 234,000 times per month in the last half of 2019, compared to more than 334,000 times per month in the first half of this year.

Searches for “superannuation Australia” have also more than doubled from around 23,000 per month to 48,000 per month.

People also searched for “superannuation” 60,000 times per month. It was searched for 48,000 times per month for in 2019.