The median balanced option delivered a return of 1.5 per cent in July, according to estimates from superannuation research house SuperRatings.

Additionally, most Australian and global equities delivered modest returns in July, while energy and commodities performed well.

The median growth option also rose by an estimated 1.8 per cent, while the median capital stable option delivered a small positive result, with an increase of 0.8 per cent.

In a media release on Friday, SuperRatings said it anticipates returns to continue being unsteady in the near future, despite the reserve bank adopting a cautious stance in July and August.

This comes after signs that the measures to control the economy’s growth are starting to noticeably affect how much people are spending and consuming.