Six advisers from the Spark Financial network will participate in the Adventure All Stars TV series later this month.

Simran Dhillon, Tim Lee, Shane Isbester, Dan Diprose, Josh Eisemann, and John Cachia who, as part of the program, will be transported to a secret destination to undertake a week of adventure. Filming takes place 20-25 August 2023.

As part of the pre-filming requirements, all cast members raise funds and awareness for a nominated charitable cause. All proceeds from the six participating advisers will be distributed to Spark Financial Group’s philanthropic partner, Financial Basics Community Foundation.

Other cast members will raise funds and awareness for a nominated charitable cause.

Spark Financial transitioned to a profit-for-purpose business model in July, donating 100 per cent of its profits to nominated charity partners.