Investment company Principal Asset Management has appointed Michael Goosay as the managing director of global fixed income and portfolio manager on select strategies.

He will continue the company’s efforts in creating investment plans for different areas and ensuring they match the goals of individual investors. He will also be responsible for managing different investment strategies.

Goosay has over 25 years of investment experience. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs Asset Management for fourteen years as the head of its global pensions and fixed-income portfolios. He also served on the Goldman Sachs’ fixed income business development committee and its macroeconomic outlook team. Before Goldman Sachs, Goosay held leadership roles at Drake Management, JPMorgan Chase, Prudential Financial, and GE Asset Management.