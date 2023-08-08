Boutique investment house Prime Value Asset Management has appointed Nathan Wares and Kate Mulham as head of distribution and head of marketing and communications, respectively.

Wares – who has over 25 years of experience in financial services – will be responsible for distributions covering several funds across asset classes including Australian equities, income securities, direct property, and alternative assets across Australia.

Mulham – who has worked in financial services marketing for more than 15 years – will be responsible for delivering Prime Value’s marketing and communications strategy.