August 8, 2023 | 4.30pm
Boutique investment house Prime Value Asset Management has appointed Nathan Wares and Kate Mulham as head of distribution and head of marketing and communications, respectively.  

Wares – who has over 25 years of experience in financial services – will be responsible for distributions covering several funds across asset classes including Australian equities, income securities, direct property, and alternative assets across Australia. 

Mulham – who has worked in financial services marketing for more than 15 years – will be responsible for delivering Prime Value’s marketing and communications strategy. 

