Profit-for-member super fund Prime Super has purchased two wind farms in Victoria, bringing its wind-energy portfolio to a total of five wind farms.

The two new wind farms have increased the total generation capacity of Prime Super’s wind energy portfolio to 52MW.

Chepstowe and Maroona wind farms complement Prime Super’s ownership of the Mortons Lane wind farm, acquired by the fund in 2021, and Ferguson and Diapur wind farms, acquired in 2022.

Chepstowe Wind Farm has been operational since April 2015 and has the capacity to export 6.0MW. Maroona Wind Farm, operational since April 2018, has the capacity to export 6.8MW.

The five wind farms are located in Victoria and are one hundred per cent owned by Prime Super and enable the Fund to make a contribution to Australia’s renewable energy infrastructure goals.

Prime Super manages $6.7 billion in funds for over 140,000 members.