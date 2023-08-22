Profit-for-member fund Rest has estimated that up to 260,000 of its members are now receiving their full super entitlements due to the removal of the monthly income threshold of $450 on 1 July 2022.

Its analysis also found women made up 64 per cent of the 260,000 members.

Before 1 July 2022, employers were not required to pay superannuation contributions to workers earning less than $450 per month.

Rest’s analysis also found: