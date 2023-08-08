Financial institution Northern Trust has appointed Caroline Higgins as head of global fund services in the Asia Pacific.

Reporting to GFS president Toby Glaysher, Higgins will be responsible for overseeing services to global investment managers, including fund administration, depositary, global custody, transfer agency, investment operations outsourcing, and data solutions.

Higgins joined Northern Trust in 2016 and was most recently the head of Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. She previously worked at Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH), State Street, RBC Global Services, UBS Brinson, and Citibank.

She will commence in the role in October.