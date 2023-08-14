AMP’s investment platform North, which has recently surpassed $11 billion in assets under management (AUM), has partnered with research house Sandstone Insights to provide advisers with the latest equity research and analysis.

The agreement is the first of its kind in the Australian platform market and reflects North’s ongoing support to advisers.

North has grown from $2 billion to $11 billion in AUM in the last two years, which it said is due to its engagement with practices to either build, badge, or buy from its offering.

Advisers who use North can now access 96 managed portfolios across multiple asset classes and investment strategies.