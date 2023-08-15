Robo-adviser Stockspot has received a major strategic investment from asset manager Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Mirae’s capital will ensure Stockspot’s investment guidance and financial services is sustained.

The investment will also assist in the ongoing development of Stockspot’s digital advisory platform and technology.

Stockspot currently oversees assets totalling over $650 million and serves a clientele of 13,000 individuals. The business has expanded significantly in recent times, growing fivefold since its previous capital raising effort in 2019.