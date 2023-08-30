Midwinter Financial Services has partnered with Scale Up Paraplanning, TNW Solutions, and Rocket Services to launch the Paraplanning Partners Program following a successful pilot phase.

The program connects Midwinter’s clients with a network of paraplanning professionals trained in the Midwinter software, enabling seamless collaboration and efficient delivery of paraplanning and administrative services.

A key feature of the program is the unique paraplanning license, providing a secure and streamlined way for paraplanners to access specified client records through the Midwinter financial advice software. This facilitates the seamless delivery of external paraplanning and administrative services, with advice businesses able to tap into this expertise and additional resource pool when required.

TNW Solutions is an independent Australian-owned and operated business, providing efficient and high-quality paraplanning services nationwide.

Scale Up Paraplanning is an Australian-based back-office service provider that delivers outsourced paraplanning, admin/research and practice consulting services.

Rocket Services creates, sources and connects expertise offshore to deliver seamless support to clients.