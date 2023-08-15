MFS Investment Management has elevated Josh Barton to the role of managing director and head of operations in Australia and New Zealand, replacing Marian Poirier, who will retire next year.

Barton will commence in his new position in September 2023. He has worked closely with Poirier on the transition, and will continue to do so until April 2024, when Poirier retires.

Barton has over 22 years of industry experience and worked at BlackRock for 11 years before joining MFS as promoted managing director, relationship manager, and head of institutional sales in 2012.

MFS has a long history of working with clients in Australia and New Zealand, and currently services around $29.1 billion of client assets. Its global assets under management stand at $896.2 billion.