MetLife Australia has launched its 2023 Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) as part of its commitment to reconciliate with First Nations peoples.

To address the challenges faced by First Nations peoples in accessing financial services, MetLife is working with key partners – including the Royal Botanic Gardens’ First Nations team – to identify the needs and priorities of First Nations peoples and discover how to serve them better.

Some 75 per cent of First Nations Australians struggle to access financial services, according to the 2021-22 pre-budget submission to the Minister for Housing and Assistant Treasurer.

MetLife has also developed strategies to support vulnerable customers, such as cultural training for customer service employees, to create a more inclusive environment for First Nations customers.